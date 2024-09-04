THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra explained meaning of gender equality in an epic way and proved why she deserves to be a ‘global icon’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most influential global icons today, and no one but her own wisdom and vision to make this world a better place has shaped her entire personality. We remember when PeeCee schooled a person confusing gender equality with equity and won our hearts by proving why she is truly a beauty with brains.

Back in 2018, PeeCee was in Dubai to attend the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) when a MALE journalist questioned the actress’ alleged biased feminism. He explained that while in Indian films, women don’t hesitate to slap a man for his stupidity, and he has never seen Priyanka Chopra ever speaking against a man being abused.

“Where is your equality? If, god forbid, a man slaps a woman, it's a crime. The sky falls... And if, on the screen, a girl slaps a man... Where is your protest as a feminist? Where is the equality?” he roared but was soon shut by the diva. With utmost excitement, Priyanka framed her answer as an indirect slap towards the male journalist’s sexist question.

She started by explaining the basic difference between gender equality and equity and asserted that there’s no debate about men and women being physiologically different. The 42-year-old added, “When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are not saying we want to be able to be like a 200-pound man and beat the shit out of somebody else. We are not saying that.”

Priyanka Chopra said that what women actually want is the ability to get a job, to be the CEO, without anyone questioning their choices or their drive to be someone. She continued, “So if she is 50, a CEO and a mother of three. do not question her… So when a girl slaps a guy when he eve-teases her, he deserves it.”

I mean, what could be more savage than this? PeeCee has created a career from scratch and has been the ambassador of several global social chains over the years. Not just someone for the poster, but Priyanka has contributed her life largely to everything she could do for the society and larger conscience.

