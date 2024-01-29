The announcement of the engagement between Amy Jackson, the actress from Singh Is Bliing, and Ed Westwick, the star of Gossip Girl, has caused quite a stir on the internet. The couple recently shared pictures from their proposal in Switzerland on Instagram. As they take their relationship to the next level, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the romantic photos of the couple, who sent the internet into a frenzy with their affectionate public displays of affection.

1. The first picture after making their relationship ‘Insta-official’

As they say, firsts are always special, this was the first picture shared by Amy Jackson days after making her relationship official with Ed Westwick on Instagram stories. In the post shared on June 5, 2022, the celebrity couple look drop-dead gorgeous as they twinned in red.

2. The Mumbai affair

Last year in June, the couple shared several pictures from their visit to Mumbai. Amy shared the pictures showcasing their deep bond and togetherness. They looked very classy in the selfies captured by the Ek Deewana Thaa actress.

3. The travel diaries continue

The couple, who are clearly head over heels for each other, appear to have a shared passion for traveling. Several months later, in August 2023, Amy and Ed embarked on a trip to Rajasthan. In the photograph, Ed lovingly plants a gentle kiss on Amy's cheek, while she strikes a confident pose for the camera. With her arms wrapped around her beau, the portrait truly captures the deep admiration they have for one another.

4. To goofy moments

Amy and Ed are definitely a stylish duo. However, like everyone else, they also have a silly side that is not often seen in their glamorous posts. In this picture, the two of them are laughing uncontrollably. Amy has her hands on Ed's shoulders while he tries to hold back his laughter. It's clear from the photo that they have a great time together.

5. Sizzling chemistry

Check out this amazing photo that really shows how much they love each other. In one of the pictures they shared on Valentine's Day last year, the couple is wearing matching black outfits and looks like they're caught in a spontaneous moment. The actress is laughing hysterically while Ed affectionately licks her ear and holds her tightly. It's such a cute picture!

6. The two enjoying each other’s company

The adorable picture shows Ed carrying Amy in his arms as they walk towards a picturesque background of mountains. It is a heartwarming glimpse of their cozy romance, proving how much they enjoy each other's company. The diva is seen tightly holding the love of her life while hiding her face in what seems to be her "comfort space".

7. Pre-proposal shenanigans

Before breaking the big news, Amy Jackson shared a series of videos and pictures from her trip to Switzerland with beau Ed Westwick. Little did fans know that this outing would turn out to be the most special one. Amongst several glimpses, here’s a look at the picture posted by the actress before making the engagement ‘Insta’ official.

While the international star clicks a stunning mirror selfie, the Crakk actress couldn’t resist looking at her beau. The duo twin in similar hued bathrobes, while the text alongside follows, “Lil tanned tinker”.

In early 2022, rumors began to circulate about a possible romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick. However, it wasn't until 2023 that the couple officially confirmed their relationship. Recently, they went on a romantic vacation in India, which garnered a lot of attention.

