Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Kriti Sanon to Rakul Preet Singh, celebs send good wishes to newlyweds

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. It was a special day for them on March 15 as they finally tied the knot after dating each other for several years. The couple took to Instagram and shared some of the best wedding moments with their fans, family and friends. The pictures went viral in no time and the comments section was flooded with good wishes from fans as well as industry friends.

Kriti Sanon to Rakul Preet, celebs shower the newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda with good wishes

Kriti Sanon who has worked with Kriti Kharbanda in Housefull 4 took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations you two" followed by several emojis.

Kriti Kharbanda's Housefull 4 and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se co-star Bobby Deol also sent good wishes to her and Pulkit. He wrote, "Congratulations" accompanied by several emojis.

Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha also didn't miss a chance to congratulate him and Kriti. "bad hair again" (Congratulations again) she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Rakul Preet Singh who recently got married to Jackky Bhagnani also sent good vibes to Kriti and Pulkit. She wrote, "Congratulations" followed by three red heart emojis.

"Congrats you two" wrote singer Armaan Malik followed by a red heart emoji and controlling tears emoji.

Mouni Roy also showered the couple with her good wishes as she wrote, "Heartiest congratulations" followed by several emojis.

More celebs like Malaika Arora, Jassie Gill, Akanksha Raj Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Aditya Seal, Sanjay Kapoor also showered their love.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding post

Pulkit and Kriti announced their wedding with some gorgeous images from their special day. The heartfelt poetic note on their collaborative post read as, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

More about the wedding

The grand pre-wedding festivities reportedly kicked off on March 13 and the couple tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi, the hometown of both actors. Opting for a cozy affair, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wanted to keep the wedding intimate, focusing on cherished moments with close family and friends.

