Kriti Kharbanda gives forehead kiss to Pulkit Samrat in official PICS from their dreamy wedding: ‘It's only you’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are on cloud nine as they finally tied the knot today, March 15, after dating each other for several years. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the lovely couple to share official pictures from their wedding, and they are finally here! Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared some lovely glimpses, giving fans a sneak peek into their big day and we bet this is going to leave everyone spellbound.