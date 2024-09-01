Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall's Baby Bump PIC from dreamy babymoon in Switzerland will leave you awestruck

Sonnalli Seygall is savoring every moment of her pregnancy, regularly sharing updates about her journey with her fans. She recently took a picturesque babymoon in Switzerland, posting breathtaking photos from the stunning location that have captivated us all. She captioned it, “Ending the baby moon with a photo dump full of memories and pure joy. Au revoir Switzerland!”

Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli Seygall shared a series of enchanting photos from her babymoon in Switzerland. The first photo features her in a sleek black bodycon outfit, matching cap, and glasses, proudly showcasing her baby bump. The rest of the shots capture her enjoying the scenic beauty, including an image of her opening a food packet with her face partially obscured by her cap.

Another heartwarming pic shows her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, embracing her sweetly. They also appear together shopping, and Sonnalli is even seen posing in front of a helicopter. The photos radiate joy and make us wish for a Swiss getaway! Sharing the stunning photos, she expressed her happiness and memories from the trip, saying goodbye to Switzerland with a heartfelt message about ending her babymoon.

Upon sharing the photos, Sonnalli received many compliments from her followers. Comments included praise like "Prettiest mama-to-be," inquiries such as "Are you delivering in Switzerland?" and enthusiastic remarks like "Amazing pictures" and "Glowing goddess. Congrats, madam."

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress recently shared the joyful news of her first pregnancy with her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, on Instagram. A series of heartwarming photos accompanied the announcement. In one, Sonnalli relaxes in a green co-ord set on her bed, showing off her baby bump while munching on chips, with Ashesh beside her in a navy-blue night suit, humorously holding a baby bottle. The bed is adorned with chocolates and chips, adding a cozy touch to the moment.

Another photo features Sonnalli absorbed in a pregnancy book, with their dog Shamsher lying nearby next to a book on how to be a big brother. A third image displays a book on fatherhood alongside a vase, plant, and coffee cup, capturing the couple's anticipation and preparation for their new arrival.

Meanwhile, Sonnalli Seygall is known for her roles in notable films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di.

