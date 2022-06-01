'Karan V Grover & Poppy Jabbal's wedding has made me believe in love' Sonnalli Seygall- EXCLUSIVE

Karan V Grover exchanged wedding vows with Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday, May 31. The actor surprised everyone by tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Poppy, in the lap of nature. The duo got hitched for life in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family members and friends. Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is the bride's closest friend, attended the wedding and called it the most "thoughtful" wedding she ever attended.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding in the hills

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's dreamy wedding photos have left everyone in awe. Sonnalli Seygall, exclusively told Pinkvilla that not just the photo but everything about Karan and Poppy's wedding was dreamy. "This is one of the most thoughtful weddings I have attended, with just 50 guests, closest friends, and family of the couple, at a picturesque resort in Chail. Anand Karaj took place on top of a hill amongst nature with all rituals including 'joota chhupayi'."

Check out video of Poppy's 'kaleera' ceremony here

Speaking about Karan and Poppy's love story, Sonnalli exclaimed that their love story makes her believe in "solid" relationships. "I have known Pops (Poppy) and Karan for over a decade now and have seen them grow into this beautiful couple since their first day together. Their love story makes me believe in love and solid relationships for life," asserted the actress.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's decade long relationship