Preity Zinta confirms she and Virat Kohli showed each other photos of their children during IPL 2025, find more

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has been lighting up social media with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Known for her infectious energy and warm interactions with players across teams, Preity recently shared a sweet story involving cricket star Virat Kohli that left fans smiling.

During a recent match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mullanpur, pictures of Preity and Virat laughing together went viral. Many fans were curious about their cheerful conversation. Finally, during an interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), Preity revealed what had them so engrossed. During an Ask Me Anything session on X, she revealed in a tweet that they were showing each other pictures of their children.

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them! Time does fly... When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire — today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father," Preity shared warmly.

Her nostalgic reflection highlighted not only Kohli's journey from a fiery young talent to a cricketing legend but also showcased the bond they share after all these years. Fans couldn't get enough of this wholesome moment that blended sportsmanship and parenthood beautifully.

During the same Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly Twitter), Preity was asked about her favorite movie from her career. Without hesitation, she chose two films close to her heart: "Kya Kehna" as it was the first movie she ever signed, and "Veer-Zaara" because it gave her the opportunity to work with the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Both films are considered milestones in her filmography, with Kya Kehna marking her as a strong, unconventional voice in Bollywood and Veer-Zaara standing tall as a timeless romantic epic.

Preity Zinta also addressed how she deals with negativity and online trolls. Answering a fan's question about handling chaos and online hate, she revealed, "Mostly, I ignore the trolls as only those people troll who are not happy with themselves or miserable in their lives, so I do feel bad for them." She added, "Sometimes, when I’m not trying to be a better human being, I just snap back and give them a taste of their own medicine! Whenever I’ve done so, I’ve realized they are usually spineless people that either delete their comments, change their profile pictures, or just disappear into oblivion."

