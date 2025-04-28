Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals what Raha calls Neetu Kapoor and it’s not Dadi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is already a star and there are no doubts about it. Every little revelation about the little one has everyone’s attention. Most recently, the proud aunt and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talked about their little munchkin, highlighting her daughter, Samara and Raha Kapoor’s mutual love for Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Fit Tak, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked about the common habit between her daughter, Samara, and niece Raha. In response to this, she was quick to admit, "My mother." She further shared that they both "adore" her mother and legendary actress Neetu Kapoor.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star revealed with a sweet smile, "Samara calls her Nani and Raha calls her Deda."

It was only last year that Raha and her grandmother Neetu’s heart-melting moment took over the internet. The viral video showed the Brahmastra stars leaving for a family vacation, while they were later joined by Neetu Kapoor.

The little munchkin was quite elated and excited to see her "deda." She even curiously uttered a few words that many speculated were the little one’s surprised reaction to paparazzi clicking pictures. In response to this, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress also responded sweetly, and their heart-warming interaction left everyone in awe.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter the same year in November. The couple revealed her face a year later on Christmas, and her cuteness broke the internet soon after.

However, the couple decided not to expose their daughter to public attention, and earlier this year, in a special meet-and-greet, they requested paparazzi for Raha’s privacy. Alia even deleted all the pictures of Raha from her Instagram handle that revealed her face. This came as a result of the stabbing incident on Saif Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will soon reunite on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is announced to release on March 20, 2026, but the latest reports have been suggesting that its release might get delayed.

In addition to this, set for Christmas 2025 release, Alia will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina catch attention as they vibe together at party; unseen VIDEO takes over internet