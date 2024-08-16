PICS; Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Sehgall announces 1st pregnancy with hubby Ashesh Sajnani: ‘From beer bottles to baby bottles…’

Sonnalli Seygall is overjoyed as she prepares to embrace motherhood. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star recently revealed on social media that she is expecting her first child with husband Ashesh Sajnani, sharing adorable photos showing off her baby bump. She sweetly captioned it, saying, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change!"

On August 16, Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to announce her first pregnancy with husband Ashesh Sajnani. She shared heartwarming photos flaunting her baby bump alongside Ashesh and their dog Shamsher, expressing their joy for the upcoming addition to their family.

Sharing the exciting news, Sonnalli Seygall posted adorable photos and wrote a heartfelt note about the upcoming changes in their lives, expressing how Ashesh's life is about to change as they prepare for the arrival of their baby. Sonnalli also humorously mentioned that she's now eating for two while Shamsher, their dog, is gearing up to be a big brother. She ended by sharing her gratitude and asking for prayers as they embark on this journey. Sonnalli Seygall concluded her post by sharing that their baby is due in December 2024.

The first image captures Sonnalli Seygall relaxing on her bed, sporting a green co-ord set while proudly flaunting her baby bump as she munches on chips. Her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, sits at the other end in a navy-blue night suit, sipping beer while humorously eyeing a baby bottle. The bed is scattered with chocolates and chips.

In the second image, Sonnalli is engrossed in a pregnancy book, with her dog Shamsher resting nearby beside a book titled on how to be a big brother. The third picture showcases a book on fatherhood placed next to a vase, a plant, and a coffee cup.

Upon posting, Sonnalli Seygall's friends quickly flooded the comments with their congratulations. Actress Aahana Kumra celebrated with red heart emojis, while Sumona Chakravarti exclaimed, “Omg…. Yaaayyyy that’s brilliant news!!!!” Chahatt Khanna shared, “How sweet .. Khoob sara pyaar dono ko! Blessings.” Sudhanshu Pandey contributed heart emoticons, and Vardhan Puri simply wrote, "OMG." In addition to friends, numerous fans also offered their congratulations in the comments.

On the professional front, Sonnalli Seygall has starred in notable films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also garnered attention for her roles in web series including Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika.

