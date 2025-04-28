Kengan Omega Chapter 305: Luohan Defeats Scarface And Lucky-Boy; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled ‘Luohan Vs. The Consecutors,’ opened with Shen Luohan explaining the differences between Ohma, Ryuki, and the Consecutors. Ohma is a pure clone of the Tiger, Ryuki of Shen Wulong, while Consecutors are flawed hybrids.

Luohan then introduced Consecutor 07 “Scarface” and Consecutor 06 “Lucky-Boy,” revealing their background as failed body doubles of Shen Wulong. They attack Luohan, ignoring his attempts to talk. While their coordinated assault initially troubles him, Luohan soon becomes serious and quickly defeats them.

The chapter ended as Scarface accused Luohan of trying to kill all Consecutors, as well as the ‘successes’ Ryuki and Ohma. Kengan Omega Chapter 305 will likely continue with Scarface and Lucky-Boy refusing to stand down, convinced that Luohan aims to eliminate them and the surviving clones.

Although Luohan may try to clarify that he no longer seeks conflict, the Consecutors’ hostility could force a renewed battle. Tokita Niko might step in if airport security intervenes, aiming to end the fight swiftly. Dialogue could reveal that the Consecutors were manipulated into believing Luohan is still a threat, possibly hinting at Xia Yan’s plans for remnants of the Worm organization.

Kengan Omega Chapter 305 will follow the manga’s usual weekly release schedule and is confirmed to be available on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as stated by Comikey. Fans outside Japan can expect the chapter to be released at the corresponding local time.

To access Kengan Omega Chapter 305, readers can visit the official platforms, Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday, or Comikey. Although these services may require a subscription, they provide high-quality translations and consistent updates on new chapters, ensuring an optimal reading experience for fans worldwide.

