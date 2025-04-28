Gram Chikitsalay: Alia Bhatt's reaction to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's upcoming series' release date announcement is every BFF ever

The Viral Fever (TVF) is all set for their upcoming series Gram Chikitsalay after the success of Panchayat. It stars Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and more. The series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 9, 2025. Now, before its release, Alia Bhatt took to social media to shower love on her ‘bestie’ Akansha, which is pure BFF goals.

Taking to Instagram stories today (April 28), Alia Bhatt re-shared the date announcement post of Gram Chikitsalay and wrote, “Cannot wait to see bestie shine,” and tagged Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, new mom Athiya Shetty also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Can’t wait,” tagging Akansha.

Amazon Prime Video recently took to Instagram to unveil a new poster of its upcoming show, captioning it: "BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9, 2025."

Meanwhile, the upcoming comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay revolves around the beauty of small-town life. It shows the journey of a city doctor who transitions to working in a rural public health center. This Hindi series is a perfect blend of humor and emotion as it chronicles the doctor's adaptation to a simpler life, forming unexpected bonds, and facing the challenges that come with it.

Gram Chikitsalay stars Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Vinay Pathak, among others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Since the announcement was made, fans have eagerly awaited the release of this grand love story.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theaters on March 20, 2026. However, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that it is postponed and will now release on Independence Day 2026. However, an official confirmation of this is still awaited.

