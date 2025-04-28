Not Boman Irani but THIS Hera Pheri actor was first choice for Munna Bhai MBBS? Find out what led to his exit

Munna Bhai MBBS is a beloved cult classic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film, filled with humor, drama, and a heartwarming message of love and humanity, revolves around the strong bond of friendship between Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Their dynamic earned them immense praise. The film also starred Boman Irani in a pivotal role. Recently, Paresh Rawal revealed that he was originally offered the role played by Boman Irani. He turned it down due to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's arrogance.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal shared, “Mein karna wala tha Munna Bhai MBBS mein Boman wala role. Mujhe bulaya tha. Mujhe pucha kitna paisa lega Paresh tu. Meine socha tha 15. Usne bhi bola mein tereko 15 dunga. Lekin jis tarah se usne bola, meine bola terese toh mein 51 hi lunga. Tere se ek rupaiya kamm nai lunga.”

(I was supposed to do the role that Boman Irani played in Munna Bhai MBBS. Vidhu Vinod Chopra called me and asked how much money I would take. I thought of asking for 15 lakhs. He said he would give me 15 lakhs. But the way he said it, I told him I would take 51 lakhs from you. I wouldn't take even one rupee less from you).

The Hera Pheri 3 actor also mentioned that the director of 12th Fail began ignoring the people he started with, especially after gaining success in his career.

Paresh explained that for him, it wasn't about money but respect. He shared that if someone approaches him with kindness, he would do the film with a small fee of just Rs 1, but if treated with arrogance, he wouldn't accept a role, no matter the pay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paresh Rawal has an exciting slate of projects ahead. He will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan. As per reports, a promo featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal has been shot.

It will be used as the official announcement of the film. Earlier, Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that the makers are targeting a 2026 theatrical release. Apart from this, he also has Housefull 5, Bhoot Bangla, and Thama in the works.

