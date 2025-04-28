POLL: Ahead of Costao, which Nawazuddin Siddiqui film on Netflix, Prime Video and more continues to entertain you? Gangs of Wasseypur to Haddi; VOTE

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has given us some of the most memorable films that made a special place in our hearts. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Costao, an Indian biographical crime drama film, which is set to premiere on May 1 on ZEE5. Ahead of its release, Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to see which OTT film of Nawazuddin has impressed you the most. Cast your vote right below!

1. Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is indeed a defining moment in Indian filmmaking. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two-part film series revolves around the raw, violent world of coal mafia, power struggles, and vengeance. It is set in the small yet infamous town of Wasseypur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave one of his best performances to date as Faizal Khan, a character that has become iconic in the industry. Gangs of Wasseypur is available to watch on Netflix and JioHotstar.

2. Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0, a chilling psychological thriller Ramanna, follows a deeply disturbed serial killer who skillfully evades the law. His path intersects with Raghavan, the police officer who is on a mission to catch him. They find a strong yet strange bond between them. Ramanna is also seen trying to convince Raghavan of the similarities they share.

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial hit the theaters in 2016. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's impeccable acting as Ramanna is hands down one of his finest performances. You can watch this gripping thriller now on Zee5.

3. Badlapur

Badlapur, led by Varun Dhawan, is based on a man who seeks revenge after his family gets killed during a car robbery. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance as Liak, a small-time criminal with a dark past, is one of the highlights of the film. The film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

4. Haddi

Haddi is based on the difficulties of transgender identity. It also gives a glimpse of the dark world of politics and revenge. The storyline follows Haddi, a transgender woman played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who becomes part of a gang of transgenders in Delhi.

As Haddi’s past comes out, she is seen transforming from a kind individual to a ruthless killer, shedding light on the challenges the transgender community faces. Nawazuddin is seen portraying dual roles in the film. Watch it on ZEE5.

5. Motichoor Chaknachoor

Motichoor Chaknachoor is about two persons who are desperately searching for their ideal life partners. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Pushpinder Tyagi, a 36-year-old NRI who has returned from Dubai after many struggles. He eventually marries Annie, a woman whose only dream is to settle abroad at any cost.

The film humorously shows their mismatched expectations and the challenges they face in their pursuit of a better future. You can catch Motichoor Chaknachoor on YouTube by renting it.

