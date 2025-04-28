Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar ensured R Madhavan didn't feel sidelined just weeks before film's release, find more

Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 hit the theaters recently and is going quite strong in terms of box office collections. The film was also praised for the impeccable performances of the stars. Now, R. Madhavan revealed that Akshay shot a 'closure' scene just two weeks before the film's release to ensure the former didn't feel sidelined.

Yes, you heard that right! While speaking with Mid-day, R. Madhavan shared that Akshay personally called him at 4 am just two weeks before Kesari Chapter 2's release. "He said, 'Our clash is going well, but in the end, my character wins fair and square. I don't want you to be the guy who is forgotten.' He wanted a closure scene. He flew down from Chennai, I did from Dubai. We shot it two weeks before the release," revealed the actor.

He further added that when people go the extra mile for a project, it's a clear sign that it's something truly special. Further, he praised Kesari Chapter 2, calling it a film that will 'transcend time'. The Shaitaan actor also compared it to classics like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots, where he had a strong gut feeling about their lasting impact.

Madhavan shared that during the making of 3 Idiots, he had even told director Rajkumar Hirani that surpassing it would be a tough challenge. He feels the same way now about director Karan Singh Tyagi's work on Kesari Chapter 2.

R Madhavan also added that he prefers being a small but meaningful part of a bigger story. He admitted that it's the success of the film that matters most, not individual stardom.

The Hisaab Barabar actor added, "I don't take my stardom seriously, which is why I do the kind of films I do. If I took it seriously, I'd want to know my screen (time), or who's standing in front of me." He also pointed out that he has never questioned his producers about the size of his photo on the poster.

Meanwhile, in Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair, battling the British Raj's efforts to downplay their responsibility for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R Madhavan takes on the role of Neville McKinley, the sharp lawyer defending the Crown.

