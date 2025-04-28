Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 28 to May 4): 21 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Hulu and more

The week has just started. But realizing our readers' love for all things entertainment, we’ve curated a list of not only Bollywood but also regional and international movies and shows that will be releasing this week on OTT. Be sure to mark your calendars to catch them!

1. Costao

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

The crime drama is based on the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer in the 1990s from Goa. His personal and professional lives unravel when he k*lls a powerful drug lord in self-defense.

2. Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

The forthcoming series explores the tale of a troubled royal family. The murder of the family head, Chandrapratap, triggers a wave of fear, treachery, and hidden truths.

3. Black, White & Gray - Love Kills

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

The thriller series follows a journalist who investigates a mysterious case linked to a young boy from a deprived background. As he delves deeper into the case, he explores darker aspects of society.

4. Pump Up the Healthy Love

Release Date: April 30

Streaming Platform: Viki

Also known as 24-Hour Health Club, the drama series follows the love story between a health freak gym manager who falls in love with a travel agency worker, totally of the opposite personality.

5. EMI

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: PrimeVideo & Tentkotta

It explores how individuals cope with financial and personal challenges, highlighting the impact these struggles have on their relationships, aspirations, and mental well-being.

6. Varunan

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Aha Tamil

Focusing on competing distribution groups amid the worldwide water crisis, it illustrates how their conflict leads to oppression as they weaponize their trade for power.

7. Muthayya

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: ETvWin

The movie revolves around Muthayya, a simple elderly man who, despite age and circumstances against him, dreams of seeing himself on the big screen one day.

8. Bromance

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: SonyLiv

It narrates the story of a young guy who sets out to find his elder brother with his friends, leading him to an adventure packed with twists and humor.

9. Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Netflix

This documentary series tells the story of María Ángeles Molina, affectionately known as Angi. It explores her life after she was incarcerated in 2008 for the tragic death of her friend, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband's death years earlier.

10. The Biggest Fan

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The docu-series is based on the life of the former beloved actress Lana Cruz. It narrates an incident after she runs into her biggest fan, who turns out to be her worst nightmare.

11. The Four Seasons (Season 1)

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The comedy drama series revolves around three suburban couples who unite for their seasonal weekend. Tensions arise when one couple part ways, but these six friends must pass this holiday ritual amid such circumstances.

12. Another Simple Favor

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

The sequel to Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starrer A Simple Favor, this second installment revolves around a murder at Emily's (Blake Lively) extravagant wedding to an Italian businessman.

13. 100 Foot Wave, Season 3

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: HBO

This docu-series is based on surfing legend Garrett McNamara and a global community of surfers as they take on nature’s wildest waves.

14. Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: MAX

Inspired by Guy Parker-Rees's book series, this preschool animated show follows Dylan, a wonderfully imaginative dog who transforms every playtime into fun-filled adventures.

15. Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The musical show is about a group of kids who educate viewers on mature topics like cultural diversity and microaggressions through song and dance.

16. Unseen (Season 2)

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Appearing to be a modest housekeeper, the main lead turns out to be a murderer. In the pursuit of finding her missing husband, she ends up committing another murder in order to avoid being jailed.

17. Pita Hall: Film Premiere

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: Hulu

A man runs an inherited Pita shop from his father with his daughter. His shop is struggling, but he remains closed to innovations and unwilling to take risks.

18. Malditos

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: HBO Max

The dramatic thriller narrates the story of a matriarch and two sons who need to risk everything to save their clan, which is in danger due to rising waters in the Camargue.

19. Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols

Release Date: May 2

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The thrilling 6 part series talks about the fearless warrior and ruthless conqueror, Genghis Khan’s epic rise and the Mongolian Empire’s incredible expansion.

20. Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Release Date: May 4

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The comedy show features the biggest stars of comedy who unite to celebrate late-night legend Conan O'Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

21. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Release Date: May 4

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The sci-fi series is centered on the galaxy’s dangerous underworld through the eyes of two iconic villains, Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

