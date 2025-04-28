Meet actor who borrowed money from his Miss India GF, quit bank job, starred in over 200 films; later honored with Padma Shri and National Award

At times, we aren't aware of the surprises luck holds for us. We take chances in hopes of better results, and though failure may occur, success can also come unexpectedly. Today, we're discussing Paresh Rawal, who left his banking job after. Despite facing challenges, he went on to become one of the most iconic stars in the industry.

The National Award-winning actor has featured in more than 240 films and was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. Recognized as one of the most gifted Indian artists, Paresh Rawal's path to stardom, however, was far from easy.

Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1955, in a middle-class Gujarati family in Bombay (now Mumbai). He pursued his education at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle, Mumbai. After finishing college, Paresh was determined to achieve financial independence.

On The Anupam Kher Show, Paresh Rawal shared that growing up, pocket money was not part of his family’s routine, which led him to take up a job at a bank. He worked at the Bank of Baroda for a month and a half but quit after feeling out of place.

To support himself, he borrowed money from his then-girlfriend, Swaroop Sampat, who was an actress and the winner of Miss India 1979. The couple eventually tied the knot in 1987 and had two sons, Aditya and Anirudh.

Paresh Rawal kicked off his film career with the Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982. His debut in Hindi cinema came with Holi (1984), directed by Mira Nair and featuring Aamir Khan. He gained recognition after starring in Sunny Deol' s Arjun (1985), and the following year, he firmly established himself as an actor with his role as the antagonist in Naam (1986), alongside Sanjay Dutt.

In 2000, Paresh portrayed the beloved character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte , a Maharashtrian garage owner, in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri. His portrayal of Baburao earned him a dedicated fan base and multiple awards. He later reprised this role in Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and will return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh formed a strong creative partnership with Priyadarshan , leading to several successful comedic films. He also made notable appearances in the social comedy OMG: Oh My God and played a character with a dark side in Table No. 21.

