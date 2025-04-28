'Proud husband' Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note after witnessing wife Patralekhaa's performance in Phule: 'Words can’t…'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is full of praise for his wife Patralekhaa after watching her latest film, Phule. Taking to Instagram, he penned an emotional note calling her a "pure artist" and said he couldn’t be prouder. Patralekhaa plays the role of Savitribai Phule in the biographical drama, which was released on April 25.

Advertisement

Phule, directed by Anand Mahadevan, tells the inspiring story of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, two social reformers who fought against caste discrimination and pushed for women's education in 19th-century India. The film has been receiving a lot of positive feedback, especially for Patralekhaa’s powerful performance.

Sharing his heartfelt reaction, Rajkummar posted a few pictures of Patralekhaa from the movie and wrote, "@patralekhaa words cannot express my emotions after seeing your performance in #Phule. I'm really impressed to see you play Savitribai Phule ji, which is such a difficult role to portray. You are really a true artist, and I have seen that in #Citylights, #IC814, and now #Phule."

He also remembered her recent work in the 2024 series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, saying, “I remember calling you after watching your phone scene in #IC814 and asking you how you achieved this magic because I know for a fact that so many of our working actors today will not be able to execute it with this much purity and sincerity, including myself."

Advertisement

Have a look:

Rajkummar even mentioned a scene from Phule that particularly stood out, the moment when Patralekhaa’s character slaps a man. He said, “There were so many moments in #Phule that were pure gold for an artist. The way people clapped in theatres after you slapped that guy was such a joy to witness."

The Citylights actor continued to shower appreciation, saying, “You are truly gifted and don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise. Your determination and resilience have inspired me so much. In such a competitive industry, you, my darling, have always held your ground, worked quietly, and pushed your limits. You have done everything on your own, with no help from anyone. I’ve seen you work so hard for so many years, and now it’s your time. I’m a very proud husband. Har jeewan ke hum saathi."

Phule also stars Pratik Gandhi in a lead role. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film is slowly finding its audience. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhul Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will hit the theaters on May 9, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama avoids clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par; gets postponed to THIS date