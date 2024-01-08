Raid 2: Not Ileana D’Cruz but Vaani Kapoor to romance Ajay Devgn in the Rajkumar Gupta directorial; see PICS

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz starrer crime drama Raid was one of the most well-received films of 2018. The film was directed by Rajkumar Gupta and was based on a true incident. Recently, the makers announced its much-awaited sequel titled Raid 2 along with its first poster. Now, we have learned that Vaani Kapoor has joined the film's cast.

Vaani Kapoor to star in Raid 2

Recently, it was officially announced that Vaani Kapoor has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz who had played Devgn's love interest in the first film. The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and serves as a sequel to his 2018 crime film Raid. Devgn took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself with Ravi Teja and Vaani from the film's set. He wrote, "Joining the raid...our newest member Vaani Kapoor welcome to the team! #Raid2"

Check out the pictures!

Ravi Teja did the Mahurat shot of Raid 2

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share pictures from the set of Raid 2 where popular Telugu superstar Ravi Teja performed the Mahurat shot. Devgn wrote, "New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot. In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024."

Check out his post!

On the same day when Raid 2's shooting commenced, the makers also released its first look on the internet. It shows the legs and boots of the protagonist IRS Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn. Its tagline reads, "Amay Patnaik is back". The shooting started January 6th and it will extensively take place in Mumbai, Delhi, and in the cities of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios respectively. The film will hit the big screens on November 15th, 2024.

Apart from Raid 2, Devgn will be also seen in Maidaan, Shaitaan, Singham Again and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

