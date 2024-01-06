Raid 2 First Poster OUT: Shoot for Ajay Devgn starrer begins; film to release on THIS date
Ajay Devgn starrer Raid was a critical and commercial success. Now, the actor will be returning as an IRS officer in its much anticipated sequel titled Raid 2.
Ajay Devgn's 2018 crime drama Raid remains one of the most well-received films of his career. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial was based on a true incident and turned out to be a surprise success in the year of its release. Now, the makers are coming up with its sequel titled Raid 2 with Devgn reprising his role. Recently, its first poster has been released along with the release date.
Here's when Raid 2 is releasing
Today, the makers of Raid 2 dropped its first look poster which features the boots of the main character IRS Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn. The poster has the tagline which reads, "Amay Patnaik is back", promising the return of Devgn as an honest government official who is at loggerheads with the powerful politicians.
The shooting of Raid 2 started today January 6th and it will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and in the cities of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Raid 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios respectively. It is slated to release theatrically on November 15th, 2024.
Check out the poster!
About Raid
Raid is a 2018 crime drama film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It stars Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Vikram Kocchar, and Gayathri Iyer. The film follows the story of lRS officer Amay Patnaik who conducts an income-tax raid on a rich and corrupt politician.
It was based on the real-life account of Congress politician Sardar Inder Singh whose premise was raided by IT officers in the 1980s in Madhya Pradesh. It was particularly different from other raids as it was the longest raid in the history of India, lasting three days and two nights. Upon its release, the film became a critical and commercial success. Since then, the buzz around its sequel has been taking place.
Ajay Devgn's work front
Devgn was last seen in the action crime film Bholaa which he also directed. The film was a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi and also starred Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineet Kumar. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it turned out to be a major commercial success. Apart from Raid 2, he is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again where he is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham. The film, which is a part of Shetty's cop universe, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.
He is also doing a film called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which will be released on April 26th this year. Devgn is also doing a remake of Vash with Jyotika; the film is called Shaitaan. Apart from these, he is also a part of the long-delayed sports drama film Maidaan. It is directed by Amit Sharma and is based on the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the time period between 1952 and 1962. In 2022, he also made his foray into the OTT space with the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness which was a remake of the British series Luther. Overall, the actor is having a fun time and has several interesting projects in his hand.
