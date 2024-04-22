5 Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore movies that are timeless classic

Bollywood movie lovers, get ready for a trip down memory lane as we bring you some of the best Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore movies. The two of Indian cinema's biggest legends, weaved magic on screen together in a string of unforgettable films. Throughout the 70s, they were the golden couple, captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry and powerful performances.

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore movies explored all kinds of love stories, from the passionate to the selfless, the enduring to the heartbreaking. Their films tackled social issues, challenged norms, and left audiences with a kaleidoscope of emotions.

5 best Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore movies that you must watch

Amar Prem

Cast: Rajesh Khaanna, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra, Sujit Kumar, Om Prakash, Bindu

Director: Shakti Samanta

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: YouTube

Get ready for a tearjerker! Amar Prem is a beautiful movie from 1972 that will stay with you long after the credits roll. It's a story about love, sacrifice, and defying society's expectations. Rajesh Khanna plays Anand, a kind-hearted man who falls for Pushpa, played by the amazing Sharmila Tagore. But Pushpa is an outcast, and their love faces huge challenges.

Khanna is perfect as the ever-loving Anand, and Tagore is incredible showing Pushpa's strength as she deals with life's blows. Their connection and the movie's heartfelt moments make Amar Prem a true classic of Indian cinema.

Aavishkar

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Dina Pathak, Minna Johar, Dennis Clement

Director: Basu Bhattacharya

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Family, Romance

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Prime Video

Aavishkar is a 1974 film that takes a deep dive into the ups and downs of relationships. Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore are fantastic as Amar and Mansi, a couple who are happy but hit a rough patch. The film shows how real life can throw challenges at your love, and how tough it can be to communicate and stay connected.

Director Basu Bhattacharya does a great job of capturing the raw emotions of marriage, and Khanna and Tagore's acting is so believable, you'll feel like you're right there with them. It's a bittersweet but honest look at love and life together.

Tyaag

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Raza Murad, Kamal Kapoor

Director: Din Dayal Sharma

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Family, Romance

Release year: 1977

Where to watch: YouTube

Looking for a movie that will tug at your heartstrings? Tyaag, a 1977 Indian drama starring the iconic duo of Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Din Dayal Sharma, this film explores the power of sacrifice and the importance of family.

Khanna plays Shankar, a man who puts his family's needs before his own, facing some tough choices along the way. Tagore is Geeta, his strong and supportive wife, who stands by him through everything. Their performances are amazing, showing the depth of love and loyalty in a family.

Safar

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Feroz Khan, Ashok Kumar, IS Kishor, Birbal

Director: Asit Sen

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Family, Romance

Release year: 1970

Where to watch: Zee5

Grab your tissues for this one! Safar is a 1970 Indian movie starring the legendary couple Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Asit Sen, it's a beautiful but heartbreaking story about love, loss, and how life can take you on unexpected turns. Rajesh Khanna plays Avinash, a man struggling with some tough choices about love and destiny.

Sharmila Tagore is Roma, a woman who's somehow connected to it all. Their acting is amazing, and it shows how complicated relationships can be, especially when fate throws you a curveball.

Aradhana

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal, Sujit Kumar, Subhash Ghai, Madan Puri

Director: Shakti Samanta

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 1969

Where to watch: Prime Video

Get ready for a classic love story with a twist! Aradhana is a must-watch 1969 Indian film starring the amazing Rajesh Khanna and the beautiful Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Shakti Samanta, it's a rollercoaster of love, sacrifice, and maybe even a little redemption.

Rajesh Khanna plays Arun, a pilot who falls for Vandana, played by Sharmila Tagore. But things get complicated, leading to some unexpected turns in their lives. The chemistry between them is sizzling, and their performances are full of raw emotion that will have you glued to the screen.

So, if you're looking for a cinematic journey filled with romance, drama, and social commentary, look no further than Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore movies. Their films are a window into a bygone era of Bollywood, yet the themes explored remain profoundly relevant.

From the electrifying chemistry they shared on screen to the power of their individual performances, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore will leave a lasting impression. So pop some popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be entertained by this iconic duo!

