Sharmila Tagore opens up on her first pay for Satyajit Ray's Devi and reveals what she bought with it

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore returned to the spotlight in the entertainment world last year with a significant role in Rahul V. Chittella's OTT movie Gulmohar. The beloved actress, who is Saif Ali Khan's mother and Sara Ali Khan's grandmother, shared details about her very first paycheck and what she purchased with it.

Sharmila Tagore on her first salary

While speaking at the YouTube show Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta, Sharmila Tagore talked about how she was paid an amount of Rs 5000 for her first film titled Devi with acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The veteran actress said that she started working early in her life and although the fees wasn't wonderful at that time, the cost of buying things was also not much.

Sharmila also revealed that her father was not interested in money but Ray insisted. “Nevertheless, he gave me a saree, he gave me a watch and he gave me Rs 5,000," she said.

Further talking about what she purchased with the money, the actress shared, "So instantly, being a Bengali family, we went to the gold shop. We bought bangles, we bought a necklace and we bought earrings for Rs 5,000."

Advertisement

Sharmila Tagore got Rs 25000 for her first Bollywood film

The veteran actress revealed that she used to get Rs 10,000- 15,000 for her early Bengali films and was paid Rs 25,000 when she did her first Bollywood film i.e. Kashmir Ki Kali.

She even recalled that the director Shakti Samanta offered to buy her a piece of land instead of Rs 25,000 for her second film with him. “He said, ‘Instead of giving you money, why don’t I give you land?’ In what is now Vile Parle. So I said, ‘Are you mad? Am I going to come and live in this swamp?’ That was back in 1963," shared the actress.

Sharmila Tagore's work front

Sharmila Tagore created a huge impact with her character and performance in the 2023 OTT film Gulmohar which also had Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Fans are waiting to see her back on the big screen soon but there has been no announcement yet.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kareena Kapoor sports customized Crew jacket; returns from vacay with Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur-Jeh