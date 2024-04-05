Watch: Twinkle Khanna takes quirky dig at Akshay Kumar's contribution to her success in new social media post

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna frequently delights her followers with interesting videos on her social media accounts. On April 5th, she once again treated her fans with a unique video featuring herself and her husband, Akshay Kumar. In this amusing clip, Twinkle cleverly pokes fun at Akshay's usual role in her achievements.

Twinkle Khanna drops funny video with Akshay Kumar

In the clip that has now gone viral, Twinkle Khanna can be seen busy tying her hair in the first frame while Akshay Kumar sat behind her with his attention seemingly diverted elsewhere. As Twinkle turned towards the camera in the second frame, Akshay casually strolled behind her with his tablet. The last frame concluded with Twinkle's cheerful smile as turban-clad Akshay leaped over a wall behind her.

The video that captured the couple twinning with each other was captioned, "Behind every successful woman is a man who is busy doing his own thing. Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below #weddingdiaries." The post garnered several reactions including actress Divyanka Tripathi who drew similarities of the video with her own relationship.

This isn't the first time Twinkle has shared a look into her life with Akshay. Recently, she uploaded a heartwarming selfie with her husband from their date night and wrote, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on date night."

More about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s relationship

Akshay and Twinkle exchanged vows on January 17, 2001, and share two children, Aarav and Nitara, with their daughter Nitara being born in 2012. Where Twinkle is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Akshay comes from a non-filmy army background.

On the work front, Twinkle left her acting career in 2001 following a series of film appearances. Transitioning to writing in 2015, she released her debut book titled Mrs Funnybones. Subsequently, she published an anthology of narratives titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018.

Meanwhile, Akshay is preparing for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and is set to feature in Singham Again. Additionally, he's in line to star in the fifth installment of his popular comedy series Housefull.

