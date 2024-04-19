7 captivating Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore movies with gripping storylines

The on-screen chemistry of Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore has always been one of the favorites among entertainment lovers. Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore movies never grow old, no matter how many times you watch them. From Mausam to Griha Pravesh, their films are rich in characterizations, dialogue, music, and acting. As we celebrate their filmography together, let’s revisit some of their best movies.

Here are 7 best Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore movies to watch

1. Satyakam

Cast: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, Rabi Ghosh

Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, Rabi Ghosh Director: Hrishikesh Mukerjee

Hrishikesh Mukerjee IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Family, Drama Release year: 1969

1969 Where to watch: N/A

In Satyakam, the titular role fulfilled the wish of sage Gautam. It was time for Satyakam to return to the ashram and begin teaching. All the gods and goddesses were happy with Satyakama's obedience and devotion to his Guru. On his way back to the ashram, Satyakam stopped at a place for the night and lit a fire for himself.

2. Mausam

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Om Shivpuri, Agha, Satyen Kappu

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Om Shivpuri, Agha, Satyen Kappu Director: Gulzar

Gulzar IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mausam is one of the most acclaimed Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore movies. In the film, we see that Amarnath Gill has an injury while studying for his exams and seeks treatment from a local doctor. On the other hand, Amarnath is attracted to his daughter, but she returns his feelings. Amarnath promises to get back to her but never does.

3. Faraar

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Sulochana Latkar, Uma Dutt

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Sulochana Latkar, Uma Dutt Director: Shankar Mukherjee

Shankar Mukherjee IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: N/A

Faraar showcases two lovers who separate due to financial circumstances but reunite several years later under one roof. This film tells the story of how they resolved this relationship.

4. Charitraheen

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Yogeeta Bali, Manmohan, Murad, Asrani

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Yogeeta Bali, Manmohan, Murad, Asrani Director: Shakti Samanta

Shakti Samanta IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Family, Drama Release year: 1974

1974 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Charitraheen, Inder and Rama fall in love with each other. But due to a twist of fate, Inder marries someone else instead of Rama. However, things take an unexpected turn when Inder and Rama meet again after a few years.

5. Griha Pravesh

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Gulzar, Danny Denzongpa

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Gulzar, Danny Denzongpa Director: Basu Bhattacharya

Basu Bhattacharya IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release year: 1979

1979 Where to watch: N/A

In Griha Pravesh, Amar and Mansi have an arranged marriage. Amar falls in love with another woman and asks Mansi for a divorce. She agrees to do so only if he lets her meet the other woman.

6. Shandaar

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra, David Abraham Cheulkar, Jagdeep, Aruna Irani

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra, David Abraham Cheulkar, Jagdeep, Aruna Irani Director: Laxmikant–Pyarelal

Laxmikant–Pyarelal IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 1974

1974 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

In Shandaar, Rajan, the owner of a matchbox factory called Dove, lives in a big house named Laxmi Bhavan. (Thus, he has a pet Dove) Rajan is a widower. He recognizes that his honest employee, Chander, is in the same position, so he decides to help Chander financially. When Chander attends training in the US, Rajan advises his secretary Pratima, on whom he has a crush, to look after his daughter Rani. Rani starts believing Pratima to be her mother, which forces Pratima and Chander to marry, much to Rajan's dismay, as he wants to marry her.

7. Ladies Tailor

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Rekha, Parveen Babi, Moushumi Chatterjee, Reena Roy

Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Rekha, Parveen Babi, Moushumi Chatterjee, Reena Roy Director: Khalid Akhtar

Khalid Akhtar IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: N/A

Ladies Tailor’s plot follows a village where an expert ladies' tailor, Sundaram, is a slacker & strong proponent of a fluke that molds him into affluent. He turns a deaf ear to his disciple Sitaramudu and friend, Battala Satyam, a cloth vendor, urging him to work. Once, a Koyadora prophecies that Sundaram has kingship by knitting a lady luck possessing a mole on her right thigh. He shares this with his companions, but they fear the principal, Venkata Ratnam, who indulges in any mischief on women. He is under punishment, so they target his confidant, Senu, and decide to win before his arrival.

Sundaram starts his task with big business by stitching a blouse for unstable Venkataratnam's sibling Sundari, who roams across. He alleges three girls, Nagamani, Neelaveni, & Daiya, flirting with them. He constantly tries to extract the real one when Seenu senses his acts. Due to lack of time, Sundaram wittily chases the puzzle and collapses absence at the trio. Thus, he plans to flee but fortuitously spots the mole on a newly deployed school teacher, Sujatha.

These Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore movies never feel old and will always remain evergreen.

