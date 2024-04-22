THROWBACK: When Rajesh Khanna asked daughter Twinkle Khanna to get hold of Akshay Kumar: ‘Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo’

Born to veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna tried her luck in acting before bidding it goodbye to follow her passion. The Indian author and columnist not only shares fond memories with her father but also her birthday with him.

Just like her dad, she also has a great sense of humor. We got hold of an old video in which the senior actor can be seen giving some advice to his daughter and warning her about her now husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Read on!

Rajesh Khanna once asked Twinkle Khanna to beware of Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna gets the ability to do sarcasm and harmless comedy from her father, actor Rajesh Khanna. Both of them can make themselves heard and create an impact by using words to their advantage. While Khanna loved his son-in-law, Mission Raniganj actor Akshay Kumar, there was a time when he suggested his daughter to keep an eye on Kumar.

In an old video shared on Reddit, the legendary actor can be seen talking to the media about Twinkle and Akshay. He says, "Iss umar me toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo boht gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiya karta hai kabhi Hera Pheri. Boht hera pheri karta hai. Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo. Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, "Dekh Tina baba, lagaam kheech k rakhna lekin itni bhi nahi kheechna k toot jae. (At this age, our son-in-law (Akshay Kumar) sings a lot. He sometimes does Bhool Bhulaiya and sometimes Hera Pheri. He does a lot here and there. I have told my daughter, 'Keep an eye on him. Get hold of him.)"

Take a look:

Weeks ago, on Father’s Day, Khanna shared a photo with Kumar and penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Singham Again, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle, among others.

