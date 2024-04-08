Amitabh Bachchan never got friendly with anyone on sets, quips Aruna Irani; reveals how Rajesh Khanna addressed her

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the longest-ruling superstars at the box office. His charm and stardom have not gone down a bit even at this age. He has worked with several actresses in the initial years of his career and one of them is Aruna Irani. In a recent interview, she opened up about veteran star Amitabh Bachchan and revealed his behavior on sets. She also spoke about Rajesh Khanna.

Aruna Irani on her equation with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna

Talking to Zoom Entertainment, Aruna Irani revealed that Amitabh Bachchan used to stay aloof from the very beginning. He used to spend most of his time in his vanity van or his room and he used to never get friendly with anyone. Further talking about Rajesh Khanna, the actress quipped that he was a good actor and was good to her. She further added that people used to get scared of him, but she never did. She revealed that the late superstar used to call her ‘ben’.

On being asked about Shatrugan Sinha, Aruna Irani revealed, “I never had a great friendship with him. But we used to talk sometimes.” Irani also said, “I had a good rapport with the heroines also. I don’t know why they liked me.”

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s recent appearance was in the dystopian action movie Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie didn't perform well at the box office. His upcoming projects include the multilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, where he'll star alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he is set to make his Tamil debut in Vettaiyan.

Apart from this, he is also set to work in the official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film The Intern. This film will also star Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of his first time at Mumbai's undersea tunnel; calls it a 'Marvel'