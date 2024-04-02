Sharmila Tagore opens up on not sharing her assets with husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; says THIS

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore married the late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968 and both of them had a blissful marriage until he passed away in 2011. But one of the best reasons behind this successful marriage was the understanding both of them had with each other.

Sharmila has now opened up about how the assets she bought with her own money have been in her name.

Sharmila Tagore on not sharing her assets with late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore recently became a part of the YouTube show Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta where she opened up about managing her finances and assets. Talking about how she never shared her assets with her husband Mansoor aka Tiger, the actress said, “Everything that I bought, my assets as in houses, cars or anything material, jewelry… has always been in my name. It’s not been shared, not in my husband’s name. And what Tiger has, has been in his name and of course, he made a will,”

Sharmila also opened up about how in Islam they are not allowed to make a will but they had to think about it. “You can give it to non-heirs, but you cannot give it to your heirs… 25%, 50% like that. So that needs to be very well understood. We have a lot of land so that needs to be looked at and controlled and make sure that whose name… I have 3 children. Just make sure that everything is in order,” she explained.

Sharmila on her first salary

The actress also opened up about her first salary for acting in Satyajit Ray's film Devi and how she spent it. Sharmila shared that she started working early in her life and although the fees weren't wonderful at that time, things were also not costly.

Sharmila also revealed that her father was not interested in money but Ray insisted. “Nevertheless, he gave me a saree, he gave me a watch and he gave me Rs 5,000," she said. Talking about what she purchased with the money, the actress shared, "So instantly, being a Bengali family, we went to the gold shop. We bought bangles, we bought a necklace and we bought earrings for Rs 5,000."

Sharmila Tagore's work front

Sharmila Tagore created a huge impact with her character and performance in the 2023 OTT film Gulmohar which also had Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Fans are waiting to see her back on the big screen soon but there has been no announcement yet.

