Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are winning hearts for their eco-friendly gesture; here's what newlyweds did

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot to each other last month. It was a much-talked-about destination wedding in Goa, attended by family, close relatives, and the couple's industry friends. While we are still trying to get over the breathtaking pictures and videos of their wedding, the couple has won us over with something yet again. To reduce the carbon footprint created by the wedding celebrations, the couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of each guest.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's initiative to reduce the carbon footprint created by their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a grand destination wedding in Goa last month. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. Isn't that incredible?

Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories and appreciated the efforts of the couple. Sharing the sapling plantation certificate in her name, Pragya wrote, "What a beautiful & inspiring initiative @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani. Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling on the name of each guest #GoGreen".

The text on the certificate reads, "In harmony with nature, this certifies the planting of a tree in honor of each guest at Rakul's and Jackky's wedding. Your presence has contributed to the growth of not just our love, but also a greener planet."

Advertisement

Rakul Preet reshared the Instagram story and wrote a cute caption that read, "now we are etched forever," preceded by two red heart emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

A few days after the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh is ready to return to work in full force. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Rakul and Jackky have decided to postpone their honeymoon to fulfill their work commitments. The report suggests that the actress is all set to kickstart the shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 in mid-May alongside Ajay Devgn.

DDPD 2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, which starred Rakul, Ajay, and Tabu in the lead roles. Directed by Akiv Ali and jointly written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film was a critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh oozes elegance in new unseen PICS with parents from mehendi ceremony with Jackky Bhagnani