Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Theme, starry guestlist to healthy menu; all about couple’s big day

As the second month of the new year unfolds, anticipation mounts for a major celebrity wedding on the horizon. Actress Rakul Preet Singh, renowned for her roles in films such as Runway 34, Doctor G, and Thank God, is preparing to tie the knot with film producer Jackky Bhagnani. The duo, who officially confirmed their relationship in 2021, are finally ready to take the plunge.

Numerous reports have emerged speculating about the details of their imminent union, slated to take place this week. Here, we compile a comprehensive overview, encompassing all the known particulars surrounding their upcoming wedding festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding date

On February 21, 2024, the much-awaited wedding between Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is scheduled to take place. Speculations regarding the date had been circulating for some time, and Pinkvilla managed to secure exclusive access to the couple's wedding invitation, confirming the auspicious day for their pheras.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding venue

Rakul and Jackky have decided to get married in the picturesque setting of Goa, India. While initial plans may have leaned towards an overseas destination, the couple opted to honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for prominent families to host significant life events within the country.

Advertisement

Both families, along with the soon-to-be-wedded couple themselves, have already arrived in Goa, eagerly anticipating the festivities. According to India Today, their chosen wedding venue is the opulent ITC Grand hotel in South Goa, promising a breathtaking backdrop for their celebration.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding theme

As per the wedding invite, it looks like the couple will have a beachside wedding in blue and white color hues with beautiful flowers to decorate. A royal mandap will be set up for their pheras. Their wedding hashtag is quite quirky and playful: #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.

As per ANI, Rakul and Jackky have opted for an eco-friendly wedding and their 'green' preparations involve digital invitations to minimize paper waste, a ban on fireworks, and a commitment to planting trees to counterbalance the event's carbon footprint.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding menu

According to Hindustan Times, a chef has been brought on board to design a wedding menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. Apparently the couple has decided to make a special menu for health-conscious guests, which will include sushi, their favorite. As well as Gluten-free and sugar-free items.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding outfits

As per an ETimes report, multiple fashion designers are working on creating beautiful wedding ensembles for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani which include Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding guestlist

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding is expected to be graced by a number of celebrities who would be a part of the couple's happy day. As per News18, rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and more are expected to attend.

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar have been spotted at the Goa airport, reportedly set to grace the grand wedding.