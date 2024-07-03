Rakul Preet Singh's EPIC response to fan asking ‘Shaadi ka kya plan hai’ will leave you in splits

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are a beloved couple who never miss a chance to express their love for each other, much to the delight of their fans. However, it seems that one fan of the actress is still unaware of her marriage to Jackky, as evidenced by a recent question posed about her wedding. Rakul's humorous response to this fan query is sure to leave you laughing out loud.

Rakul Preet Singh responds to a fan asking about her wedding plans

Recently, Rakul engaged with her fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of her fans asked about her wedding plans, saying, "Mam shadi ka kya plan hai." The Aylaan actress responded hilariously by posting a picture of her wedding with beau Jackky Bhagnani and wrote, "Ho gayi hai bhai kitni baar karaoge" with heart and laughing emojis.

For those unaware, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024, in presence of their friends and family.

Rakul Preet Singh on her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

In an interview with Zoom, Singh disclosed that Jackky had not proposed until a few months before their marriage.

The De De Pyaar De actress revealed that the proposal story was unknown to anyone. She disclosed that she had insisted Jackky make a proper proposal to her, emphasizing, "I am not walking down that aisle until you propose."

At the time, their wedding date was already set, their parents had met, and preparations were underway, but Jackky had not yet proposed. Rakul expressed her desire for a memorable story, stating that despite the impending marriage, she wanted a story to cherish for life.

The Runway 34 actress further elaborated that during their bachelor's trip, Jackky proposed to her. The Thank God actress explained that she had completely forgotten about it, and Bhagnani surprised her.

Rakul Preet Singh on the work front

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the movie I Love You. The actress is currently preparing to reprise her role in the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which is currently in the production stages.

