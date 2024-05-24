EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan gears up for a face off with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2

Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has been the first to give multiple updates on the Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar production, De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn in the lead. While the sequel is all set to go on floors from June 2024, we have exclusively learnt that R Madhavan has come on board to play a key role in this romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan reunite after Shaitaan

According to sources close to the development, Luv Ranjan and team have roped in R Madhavan to play a key role in De De Pyaar De 2. “Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2. However, this time around, their on-screen chemistry will have a complete makeover, as the face-off will have a lot of comic undertones,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Madhavan is also seeing De De Pyaar De 2 as a welcome change in his intense filmography. “Madhavan has not delved into a light-hearted rom-com since the Tanu Weds Manu Franchise and he readily embraced the opportunity to come on board DDPD 2. The makers are bringing in a fresh energy to the film, and both the leading men are excited for this face off in the sequel to 2018 romantic comedy,” the source added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 begins in June

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and will be shot from June this year. The film is all set to be a May 1, 2025 release. We had previously reported that Anil Kapoor has come on board the film to lock horns with Ajay Devgn, however, the latest we hear is that it’s R Madhavan who is now doing the part. “The actor has given his nod and is all set to start shooting in June,” the source concluded.

De De Pyaar De 2 will take off from the point where De De Pyaar De ended, and the sequel will chronicle comic events in the family of Rakul Preet Singh arising out of the relationship between a 50-something Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and a 20-something Ayesha (Rakul). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff comes on board for Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle