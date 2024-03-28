Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari locks THIS '83 actor to play Bharat in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming ambitious trilogy?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, and Yash as Raavan, is creating a lot of excitement in Bollywood. Although the film hasn't been officially announced yet, the star-studded cast is already generating a lot of buzz. With many popular actors on board for key roles, the latest news is that the actor to play Bharat has been confirmed.

Adinath Kothare to play Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

As per ETimes report, popular Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will be playing the role of Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Interestingly, Adinath made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan's '83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The actor played the role of former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the film.

About Bharat

Bharat was the younger brother of Lord Rama who was made the king of Ayodhya when Rama was asked to leave for a 14-year exile along with Goddess Sita and his brother Lakshmana. However, Bharat didn't accept the position of the ruler and instead placed his elder brother Rama's paduka (footwear) on the throne suggesting him as the rightful king of Ayodhya.

Sakshi Tanwar denies playing Mandodari in Ramayana

It was reported that Sakshi Tanwar has been approached to play the role of Raavan's wife Mandodari in Ramayana. But the actress has denied the reports. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Sakshi confirmed that she hasn't been approached for the film.

Meanwhile, actress Indira Krishna has been reportedly finalized to play Lord Rama's mother, Kaushalya, in the film. She recently shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram solidifying the buzz.

More about Ramayana's star cast

Pinkvilla earlier revealed exclusively that Sunny Deol has been cast in the film to play the role of Lord Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will bring Kaikeyi to life on screen. Rakul Preet Singh has also become a part of the film as she will be playing the role of Raavan's sister Shurpanakha.

More about the Ramayana trilogy

Ramayana trilogy promises a deep exploration of the epic tale through meticulous storytelling. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first part will introduce the audience to Lord Rama, his life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, and their 14-year exile. The climax of the film will narrate the story of Sita's abduction by the evil king of Lanka, Ravana. The makers aim to blend entertainment, sensitivity, and cinematic grandeur, ensuring an engaging experience.

The reports further suggest that the second installment is expected to highlight Lord Ram and Lakshman's interactions with Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, leading to the construction of Ram Setu. The concluding part will depict the epic war between Lord Rama and Ravana ending with the latter's defeat and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya with Sita.

