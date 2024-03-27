Actress Indira Krishna, who is currently essaying the role of Rajmata Durgavati in the fantasy drama Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Pare, is reportedly going to play the role of Kausalya in the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ramayana. Amidst the buzz of her essaying the role, she posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, who will essay Lord Ram, on her social media handle yesterday. The picture further fueled the buzz about her upcoming role

Indira Krishna posts selfie with Ranbir Kapoor

Yesterday, Indira Krishna took to her official social media handle to post a picture with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Uploading a selfie, she shared that she finally got the chance to take a selfie with him. Meanwhile, ETimes reported that the actress has been roped in to play the role of Kausalya in the upcoming Ramayan.

Check out the picture of Indira Krishna with Ranbir Kapoor here:

After uploading the picture with the Bollywood actor, the actress expressed her excitement in her caption. She wrote, “Ahaaaa look whose here.....RK my all time. Grateful thankful joyful 2024...... Finally a selfie with him … #bonding #actorslife #hollywood #beginning #soulful #readingsession #meetingroom #gratitude#ranbirkapoor #gratitude”

ETimes reported that a source revealed, "The makers have cast veteran actress Indira Krishnan to play the role of Kausalya, who was the biological mother of Lord Rama. The actress was also last seen in action-thriller film Animal, which also featured Ranbir. In that movie, she played Rashmika Mandanna's mother and shared a great report with the starcast. People loved her professionalism and appropriated her acting and kind behaviour. It was Ranbir who suggested her for the role."

For the uninitiated, in the screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Recently, it was also reported that actor Ravi Dubey will be seen portraying the role of Lakshman. KGF star Yash will reportedly feature in the movie as Ravan.

Samridhii Shuukla, Karan V Grover, and others react

Reacting to Indira Krishna's post, her colleagues and friends have dropped comments. Actress Samridhii Shukla dropped hearts in the eye emoji, to which the actress replied, 'Bestie.' Actor Karan V Grover wrote, "And I thought I was ur fav." Mansi Srivastava, and Nilu Kohhli, among others also commented on the picture.

