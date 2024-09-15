Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s face reveal video crossed 1 million views in 6 minutes, recalls paparazzo; reveals actor’s instructions before bringing her

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the adorable couples in B-Town. The couple has a daughter named Raha. Ranbir and Alia often grab headlines for embracing parenthood and how Raha has become an important part of their life. Many celebrities chose not to show their newborn babies' faces in public for privacy reasons, Ranbir and Alia revealed their daughter Raha's face on Christmas last year. It has now been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s face reveal video crossed 1 million views in 6 minutes. Paparazzo, who shot her clip, recalled how the Sanju actor instructed them before bringing her out.

During a new interview with Aleena Dissects podcast, renowned paparazzo Manav Manglani spilled the beans about the time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showed their baby daughter Raha's face. Manav revealed that his video featuring Ranbir and Alia's daughter's cute face hit 1 million views in six minutes on social media.

"I was like, ‘What the f**k. It crossed 10 million in 24 hours. We thought only Ranbir and Alia would pose," Manav said. The paparazzo also revealed how the media was instructed before the couple showed Raha's face to them. "Ranbir gestured at us from afar, and said, ‘Ruk jao, aaram se khade raho, let me get her out, don't shout'," Manav added.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept Raha's face hidden for around a year. The couple did her face reveal at the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family on December 25, 2023.

Ranbir and Alia posed for paparazzi during the festival. While Ranbir carried Raha in his arms, Alia stood close to them. Raha looked oh-so-cute in a white and pink dress and also sported red velvet shoes. Alia opted for a black and red floral dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with jeans on the day.

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their baby daughter, Raha on November 6, the same year. Did you watch the viral clip of Raha? 1 million views in six minutes? Wow!

