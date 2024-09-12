Ranbir Kapoor makes sure to collect fan gift featuring him and daughter Raha amid crowd; don't miss VIDEO

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor absolutely adores his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha. He is often seen doting on her during public appearances, and even Alia has shared some of their heartwarming moments on social media. Recently, the actor received a special gift featuring him and his daughter from a fan during an event. Ranbir made sure to collect it amid the huge crowd.

Today, September 12, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor attended an event where he greeted a large number of fans. He was dressed in a white kurta for the occasion. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ranbir can be seen shaking hands with the fans.

Amid the crowd, a fan held a framed sketch of Ranbir and his daughter Raha Kapoor. It was a moment from Raha’s first public appearance on Christmas 2023. As Ranbir saw the frame, he made sure to take it and even said a few words to the fan.

Ranbir was spotted with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, in Mumbai yesterday as they participated in Ganesh Visarjan. The duo embraced the festive spirit in traditional attire.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for the epic Ramayana for the past few months. He is portraying the character of Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol are also part of the cast. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir has completed 90 percent of his work for the first part.

A source said, “He had allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to play the part of Lord Rama, and the duo have been extremely professional to wrap up the shoot ahead of schedule.”

Now, Ranbir is looking forward to starting the shoot for his next big project, Love & War. It marks his reunion with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long time. He will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in this movie set against a war backdrop. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ranbir will join the sets in the first week of October.

