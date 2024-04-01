Ranbir Kapoor called Madgaon Express 'superhit'? Avinash Tiwary reveals; Also recalls Triptii Dimri's reaction

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial Madgaon Express has gone on to become a surprise package and received some wonderful reviews from fans and critics. The film starring Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi is a comedy film which apart from garnering praises from the fans has also managed to mint some decent numbers at the box office. Well, in a recent chat, the Laila Majnu actor revealed what Ranbir Kapoor told him after watching the film. He also spilled the beans on what Triptii Dimri messaged him.

Ranbir Kapoor’s advice for Avinash Tiwary

Talking to News 18, Avinash Tiwary recalled the time when the first screening of Madgaon Express was held for Bollywood. He revealed he was standing outside the theatre when Ranbir Kapoor walked out and came to him. Admitting he had certain energy, Avinash recalled the Barfi star saying, “Kya super hit film banaaya hai tum logo ne! Bas phaad diya hai. Don’t listen to anyone for the first two to three days because this will have longevity beyond the Mondays and the Fridays.”

Avinash Tiwary further added that he felt really nice after hearing Ranbir’s reaction and seeing him excited and happy for the film and them.

Triptii Dimri’s rection on Avinash’s film

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri have starred in Laila Majnu opposite each other and their chemistry was loved by everyone. Talking about her reaction to the praise her co-star has been getting, the Madgaon Express actor said that she messaged him saying that she has heard some amazing things about the film and him. The Animal star further added that she has not seen the film yet but she will see it soon. Avinash also quipped that he did the same when Animal was released.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to watching Madgaon Express

Avinash further revealed that three other biggies could not stop gushing over their film and they were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. The actor said that these three surrounded him after the screening and kept talking about how great the film was that they really had a lot of fun and that they would watch it again. He found it very fulfilling.

Produced by the duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner of Excel Entertainment, this film, filled with adventure, laughter, and punchlines, hit the big screens on March 22, 2024.

