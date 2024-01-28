Ranbir Kapoor opines on 'healthy conversation about toxic masculinity' after Animal; calls it 'great thing'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal premiered in theaters in December and is now available for streaming online. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the movie portrays a man grappling with a strained relationship with his father, which pushes him towards darkness and aggression. Following its release, the film faced backlash for its violent and misogynistic themes, particularly considering the director's past work on Kabir Singh. Ranbir Kapoor commented that despite the criticism, the movie sparked a constructive dialogue in society.

Ranbir Kapoor on healthy conversation about toxic masculinity after Animal

In a recent video shared by Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor was talking about the movie, and he mentioned that there's a positive discussion emerging about toxic masculinity, which is beneficial because movies can initiate such conversations. If something is incorrect and not highlighted, and if people don't talk about it, society won't recognize it.

He said, “There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it.”

He then mentioned that the characters we portray are just roles. It's crucial for actors to empathize with them since they have to portray them. However, as viewers, it's up to you to determine what's right or wrong. He added, “You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don’t make a film on them, society will never improve.” Bobby agreed with Ranbir's viewpoint, adding that storytelling mirrors society. It reveals what's happening in society, including topics that we may avoid discussing.

In a prior discussion, Javed Akhtar had characterized the triumph of Animal as "risky." He expressed this view at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival. He mentioned that writers nowadays must carefully consider creating the image of a hero with a clear understanding of what is morally right. He emphasized that contemporary writers face increased confusion, largely due to the societal turmoil. Society itself often struggles to determine what is right or wrong, and this ambiguity is mirrored in cinema.

He said, “There was a time when the poor were good and the rich were bad. But today, we only have one thought in our head, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’ So we can’t make the rich look bad now since we ourselves want to be rich. Talking about Animal, the experienced screenwriter mentioned that if a movie portrays a man asking a woman to lick his shoe or justifying slapping a woman, and if that movie becomes a huge success, it's concerning.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in important roles.

