Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal become Fourth Bollywood film to Gross Rs 500 Crore

During its eighth week, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal became the fourth Bollywood film to cross Rs. 500 crore Nett mark in the Hindi language. The film had already entered the coveted club including all versions back in the third week, it has now done the same in the original version as well. The three films before Animal to achieve the feat are Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. All four mega-blockbusters were released last year. Ranbir Kapoor is third star to enter the club after Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.

Animal would have done the deed early but it hit a major roadblock in the form of Dunki and Salaar in the fourth week which slowed down the collection. Before that, the film had earned Rs. 477 crore in three weeks, leaving it just Rs. 23 crore short of the illustrated feat, which it took five weeks to cover. Now it could have done the same in the fourth week itself if it was an open week but then open weeks are a luxury to have and not a given. The film remained in cinemas during the holiday period and collected at low and steady levels.

The week-wise box office collections of Animal (Hindi) are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 291.50 crore

Week Two - Rs. 136 crore

Week Three - Rs. 49.20 crore

Week Four - Rs. 10.25 crore

Week Five - Rs. 8.25 crore

Week Six - Rs. 4 crore

Week Seven - Rs. 1.50 crore

Week Eight - Rs. 70 lakhs

Total - Rs. 501.50 crore

Animal has netted Rs. 49 crore in the dubbed Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions, which gives it an All-India total of Rs. 550 crore. It has grossed another USD 29 million (Rs. 241 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 905 crore.

