Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahni admits being affected by daughter Samara’s social media account: ‘I want her off’

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara grabbed all the eyeballs after her recent Mumbai visit when she could not stop posing for the paparazzi. Her videos from the Mumbai airport getting pally with the paps and posing confidently was winning over the internet.

In fact, the star kid is even active on social media and keeps dropping pictures of her and her family. But now in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Riddhima and hubby Bharat opened up on how the trolls on their daughter’s pictures bother them and what is their advice for the 13-year-old.

Riddhima Kapoor on Samara keeping her social media account public

When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked about the pros and cons of social media, Samaira admitted that there are ‘creepy’ people on social media. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister then revealed that she does not want her daughter to be on social media. She further revealed that she keeps monitoring her daughter’s social media and stated that she needs to delete her account.

Riddhima then asked her daughter to have a social media account when she would be older. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter also spoke about the fact that on social media her daughter will also face a lot of trolls and hate apart from the love. Speaking on this she said, “Stop reading into it. There will be a section of people who will dislike you.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She further added, “There will be people who will love you or like you. Either you develop a thick skin, and I don’t think it’s fair to tell a 13-year-old to develop a thick skin. But this is the choice that she is making. She wants to be on social media, I don’t want her to be on social media. I want her off.” Bharat also admitted that sometimes he scrolls down and reads what people are writing.

Advertisement

Riddhima Kapoor’s work front

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her debut with the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The trailer of the show is already out fans are eagerly waiting to see her on their screens.

ALSO READ: 'Ranbir Kapoor has lucked out with Alia Bhatt,' says Riddhima Kapoor as she compares couple to Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor