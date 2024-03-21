Randeep Hooda recalls working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit, ‘Makers tried best to make her look real, but…’

Actor Randeep Hooda recently shared his thoughts on working with Aishwarya Rai in the film Sarbjit. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Swatantra Veer Savarkar, reflected on his experience while revisiting his past work. In a recent interview, Hooda confessed that due to the limited scenes he had with Aishwarya, they didn't have much opportunity to bond on set. Despite this, he commended her professionalism and dedication to her craft.

Randeep Hooda praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Randeep taled about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "She was great, very courteous, she does her job well. She’s all there, she’s very sincere about it. Although we didn’t have many interactions on set because a lot of my scenes were away from her, but whenever we did, she was all that she’s made out to be".

He further added, ''They tried their best to make her look real, but she’s so unreal.”

Randeep shared a personal connection he forged while filming Sarbjit. "While making the movie, more than Aishwarya, I formed a great bond with Sarabjit’s sister," he revealed. Sadly, she has since passed away, but Randeep honored her final wish by lighting her funeral pyre. Expressing regret for not having more time with her, he praised her as a remarkable woman who cared deeply for Sarabjit's children. He mentioned staying in touch with them and emphasized how the film had a profound impact on real-life relationships and experiences.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda's massive transformation for Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Back on March 18, Randeep Hooda shared a monochromatic mirror selfie on his Instagram. The picture showcased his noticeable weight loss, evidently for his role in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The transformation is striking, revealing his exposed ribcage and hipbone, with even his forehead appearing larger. Alongside the image, he captioned, ''KAALA PAANI''. This glimpse offers a glimpse into the dedication and physical changes actors undergo to portray their characters authentically.

Take a look:

Shortly after the post went live, fans flooded the comments section, expressing admiration for the actor's commitment. Some even drew comparisons between Randeep and Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his transformative roles. One fan exclaimed, "Damnn our own Christian Bale Nailed it," while another dubbed him the "Christian Bale of Bollywood." A third fan expressed pride, stating, "Wow Randeep bro proud of u."

Nearly two weeks ago, on the death anniversary of the late politician Veer Savarkar on February 26, Hooda dropped a series of photos in honor of Veer Savarkar. In the captions, he also revealed staying in the cell to feel what the politician and activist must have gone through.

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Randeep Hooda's journey in the Indian film industry began in 2001, but it was films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Highway, and Sarbjit that truly brought him recognition. Presently, he's preparing for the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a historical biopic that also marks his directorial debut.

In the movie, he essays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also stars Ankita Lokhande in pivotal role. The actor is also making his directorial debut with the film. The film releases in theatres on March 22.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda's portrayal of VD Savarkar in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets lauded by latter’s grandson: ‘He reduced 30 kg’