Recently, the Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla where they answered many amusing questions, giving a sneak peek into their personal lives. The real-life couple has recently debuted as an on-screen couple with their latest video song, Laa Pila De Sharaab.

Ankita or Vicky: Who gets more cranky after drinking?

Ankit Lokhande and Vicky Jain who are recognized as one of the strongest couples in the Bigg Boss 17’s house had been in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, where the couple shed light on their personal to professional life. During the exclusive interview, we asked the couple many fun questions and their answers to the same were unpredictable.

When the couple was asked who among them gets more cranky after getting drunk, acknowledging the question spontaneously, Vicky pointed at his better-half Ankita. He said, “Her!” Adding on to it, he further mentioned, “She doesn’t need to be high for that.”

Responding to which Ankita disappointedly called out Vicky’s name.

He further added, “So what baby. Come on it’s okay! Accept it!”

This led the Pavitra Rishta fame to speculate, “Aisa lag raha hai logo ko ki you are cranky (People are thinking of you being cranky).” With this, the couple got into a short banter when Jain hilariously replied, “I’m not. I’m still telling the truth.”

Later in the segment, the two of them were seen getting into a fun fight to win the competition. As Vicky asked, “I won?” Cutting him, the Manikarnika actress said, “No, I won!” The two of them were later on the same page when they were informed it was just a game and there were no winners or losers.

Ankita and Vicky bond in Bigg Boss 17’s house

Although Ankita and Vicky’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, they have come back stronger together in their personal life. Currently, the couple has launched their new love song, Laa Pila De Sharaab which features both of them. It even marks the debut of Vicky Jain in the industry.

The song’s intensity along with the voice of singer Vishal Mishra has surpassed all the standards. Recently, Ankita who is popularly known for her stint in Pavitra Rishta along with her husband hosted a Holi party together where celebrities like Rashami Desai, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, etc attended the bash.

On the personal front, the couple celebrated six years of their first meeting recently.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Jain discusses whether he will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3; reacts to speculations