Rani Mukerji on how Pathaan brought happiness at YRF office in depressing times: 'It changed entire thing forward'

The Hindi film industry went through a bad phase from 2020 to 2022 but made a huge comeback in 2023. It all started with YRF’s Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, doing historic business, and then films like Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal followed the trend.

Actress Rani Mukerji who is also the wife of filmmaker and YRF chairman Aditya Chopra, talked about how Pathaan’s grand success changed everything for YRF.

Rani Mukerji on Aditya Chopra’s conviction and Pathaan changing entire thing forward at YRF

Speaking at the FICCI Frames event in Mumbai, Rani Mukerji talked about how the entire Bollywood industry went through a bad phase during the pandemic, but it didn’t motivate Aditya Chopra, who stood strong for what he believed in.

“During the pandemic, Adi (Aditya Chopra) had these couple of big films that were to be released. They were those commercial potboilers which started in the pre-pandemic time. Unfortunately, when the pandemic started, there was a question mark on all the films. And that’s the time when I observed my husband closely because there were no talks of films releasing. There was a lot of pressure on filmmakers to release all these films on OTT, and a lot of them were doing that. The biggest films were releasing on OTT. And my husband was completely calm and composed.”

Rani explained how Aditya didn’t succumb to the pressure of releasing films on OTT despite getting big deals and decided to wait for people to come back to cinemas because his movies were made for theaters.

Talking about how Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan changed everything for YRF, she added, “In time when the films came, all of those films flopped because the whole way the audience watched content changed overnight because of OTT. All these films failed at the box office, and it took a complete hit commercially because none of the films did well. It was like complete depression. People were sad in our company, and the whole conviction that Adi stood with that his movies would be released theatrically. We thought that there would be some divine intervention and that he would be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, and everything kind of didn’t work for us. Then came Pathaan. It changed the entire thing forward at Yash Raj. And it became the highest-grossing film.”

About YRF’s upcoming big films

After Pathaan, YRF’s Tiger 3 was released on Diwali 2023, taking their spy universe’s narrative ahead. The next film to release is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. After that, films like Tiger vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2 will be released. Alia Bhatt is also headlining an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film along with Sharvari Wagh. The details of the films will be out soon.

