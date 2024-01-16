Rani Mukerji on Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol's return on big screen: 'I am happy for all of us'

Rani Mukerji is one of the most successful and influential actresses from the 1990s. In her long and astonishing career, she has been a part of several acclaimed films in a variety of genres. Recently, the Mardaani actress spoke about her career and also touched upon the comeback of actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol last year.

Rani Mukerji on Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with The Times of India, Rani Mukerji was asked about the year 2023 which marked her return to the big screen with Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The year also marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol who did Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively. Rani said that she always likes to be seen on the big screen and doesn't believe that age is a factor in her not getting work. She said, "I made my debut in 1996, so I can’t take credit for being a 90's actor completely. And yes, when you speak of Shah Rukh Khan and all my colleagues, I am happy for all of us."

Rani Mukerji on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Last month, during a masterclass interview with us, Rani was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future by a fan. In response, the actress said: 'tathastu' which denotes fulfilling a manifestation. She also used the word 'love when asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word. When asked about the best thing about working in Karan Johar's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani said 'romancing SRK.' This was met with loud cheers from fans.

Advertisement

Workwise, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which was directed by Ashima Chibber. The film was based on a real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away in 2011 by the authorities in Norway. It was released in March last year and met with a positive response. Prior to that, she had acted in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Vikram Bhatt discusses Mahesh Bhatt-Aamir Khan’s fallout in Ghulam; opens up on dubbing Rani Mukerji’s voice