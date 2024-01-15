Vikram Bhatt discusses Mahesh Bhatt-Aamir Khan’s fallout in Ghulam; opens up on dubbing Rani Mukerji’s voice

Vikram Bhatt has been associated with the Hindi film industry since time immemorial. Hence, he has seen the highs and lows of the industry and knows several unknown facts about the relationship between actors and artists. In a recent chat, the Raaz director opened up about Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt’s bond.

Vikram Bhatt says Aamir Khan wanted Ghulam to be the most important thing in Mahesh Bhatt’s life

While talking with Siddharth Kannan, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt went down memory lane to the time when he directed the 1998 film Ghulam. The movie, which stars Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji in lead roles, was produced by Mukesh Bhatt. In the interview, Kannan said that Mahesh Bhatt once said that Aamir Khan is very difficult to work with.

Talking about his experience working with the actor in Ghulam, the Raaz director said it wasn’t the case with him. He further recalled, “When Aamir Khan and Bhatt saab parted ways on the sets of Ghulam, Aamir said, ‘I want Ghulam to be the most important thing in your life’. Bhatt Saab replied, ‘It cannot be. This is not the most important thing for me,’” he said, stating that both of them were very honest.

As the director of the film, it was important for him, though. Reasoning why, Vikram said, “Because I only had Fareeb at that time, and so I had a lot of fun. If today Aamir says, ‘I want you to do Ghulam and I want it to be the most important thing, I will say it cannot be’.”

Talking about his relationship with the 3 Idiots actor, the filmmaker said they are in touch. “He came for my daughter’s wedding. We speak on the phone sometimes. We are in touch,” he added.

Vikram Bhatt addresses Rani Mukerji’s claims that her voice was dubbed in Ghulam

Rani Mukerji was at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where she spoke about the film Ghulam. During the conversation, the actress revealed that her voice was dubbed for being ‘husky’. According to her, Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Vikram Bhatt thought it was not suitable for the film. She said, “They collectively took the decision to dub my voice because they thought that mainstream actresses should have a shrill voice. They did not believe that women need to have a voice like me, which is ‘sexy and very empowering.”

Addressing this claim of the Black actress, the filmmaker addressed the controversy in the same interview and said, “When Rani was to be cast in Ghulam, I myself had suggested her. I had seen her work in Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat and she had done very good acting. Someone told me ‘That film did not work, people did not like her voice and thought it was weird.’ I said, ‘Voice can be dubbed; the girl is a good actor and even looks good.’ So sometimes, these things stick, and no one thinks a lot. What we thought before casting, we did it. There was no conscious effort behind this,” he said adding that they still laugh about it, and Rani knows that he would not do anything like that to her.

Rani Mukerji was last seen on the big screen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, while Aamir Khan featured in Laal Singh Chaddha back in 2022.

