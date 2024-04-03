Ranveer Singh gets snapped at airport donning black overcoat and mask; Fans wonder if hiding his Don 3 look?

The highly anticipated movie Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, has created significant buzz in the industry. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport sporting an all-black look and wearing a face mask. This has sparked speculation that he might be concealing his appearance for the upcoming project.

Is Ranveer Singh hiding his Don 3 look?

Ranveer Singh was recently snapped at Mumbai airport. The actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, but what really caught fans attention was his face mask. As he is poised to step into the Don franchise, we speculate that he might be hiding his appearance for Farhan Akhtar's much awaited movie Don 3.

A fan took to comments section and wrote, "Don 3 ka look chupa rahe ho Ranveer sir??"

About Don 3

This is the third movie in the popular Don series. The first one came out in 2006 and starred Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. There was a sequel, Don 2, in 2011. This time, Ranveer Singh will be the new Don, taking over from Shah Rukh Khan. Kiara Advani will play the lead actress, a role Priyanka Chopra played in the first Don movie.

The 2006 Don movie was actually a modern remake of an older movie called Don from 1978. That one starred Amitabh Bachchan and was written by Farhan Akhtar's dad, Javed Akhtar, along with another famous writer, Salim Khan.

Shooting schedule for Don 3

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Ranveer Singh's calendar is booked solid for the next two years. Right now, he's finishing filming his role in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. But that's just the first stop! Next up is Don 3, and Ranveer's taking it seriously.

He'll be doing special tests to get the right look and even going through workshops to really understand the character. Apparently, he feels a lot of pressure to do a good job, since he's following in the footsteps of acting legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan!

Ranveer Singh on doing Don 3

When Ranveer Singh landed the lead role in Don 3 last year, he couldn't contain his excitement! He shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his immense pride to be part of the Don dynasty. In his own words:

"Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty."

Pre-Production of Don 3

A recent Instagram post by the Don 3 production designer might be hinting at an earlier start to the film's work! The post by [production designer's name] features a glimpse of a fascinating set design, captioned "Aa raha hai woh. (He is coming) DON" alongside hashtags related to production and Don 3.

This cryptic message, along with the intriguing set design, suggests that work on the highly anticipated movie may have begun behind the scenes, even before official filming starts.

