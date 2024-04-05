Rashmika Mandanna recalls being worried about Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal’s health post injury; calls him 'gem of a person'

Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed the audiences with her performance in the crime thriller Animal last December, is now gearing up for her next project Chhaava. Rashmika is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for the film revolving around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky was recently injured on the sets of the film, and in the latest episode of No Filter Neha season 6, Rashmika recalled being worried about his health. She also praised the actor and confessed to missing her crew.

Rashmika Mandanna on being concerned about Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal’s injury

In a recent episode of the talk show No Filter Neha season 6, the host Neha Dhupia asked the stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna about her experience working alongside Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava. In response, Rashmika, who has wrapped her part in the film, described it as “too nice” and admitted to missing the team a lot. She also disclosed that she frequently texts director Laxman Utekar, telling him how good it was being on the set.

Reflecting on Vicky’s injury during filming, Rashmika revealed her concern, recalling, “I saw that he'd gotten hurt on his shoulder. I was like, ‘Dude, are you okay?’”

Rashmika conveyed how when she meets people in the industry, even though it is only for work, she spends 8 to 12 hours a day with them for a few months, traveling together and getting to know about each other's personalities. She added, “And then you sort of part ways and come back together when you work another time but the beauty of it is that you’ve made a friend.”

Advertisement

She stated that these are such people who if she would need help or advice from, are just a call away. Speaking about Vicky, Rashmika showered him with praise, saying, “He’s been genuinely a gem of a person.”

Vicky Kaushal’s wish on Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today, April 5. Crafting a heartfelt wish for her on his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @rashmika_mandanna ! May you always keep radiating your warmth, positivity and happiness. Such a joy to have known you and worked with you!"

ALSO READ: 10 Best Vicky Kaushal movies that showcase his remarkable talent