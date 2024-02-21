WATCH: Raveena Tandon enjoys family time with daughters Rasha, Chaya and Meghna; 'We got each others back'

Raveena Tandon, an iconic figure in Bollywood celebrated for her beauty, charisma, and remarkable acting skills, is happily married to Anil Thadani. Their family is beautifully blended, consisting of their two biological children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, alongside their adopted daughters, Meghna and Chaya. Currently in Goa with her daughters, Raveena recently delighted her fans and followers by sharing a heartwarming video capturing their joyful moments together.

Raveena Tandon bonds with her daughters

In a recent Instagram post, Raveena Tandon gave us a glimpse into her world of girl power with a video featuring herself and her three daughters - Rasha, Chaya, and Meghna. Radiating elegance in a mustard traditional attire, Raveena epitomizes timeless beauty, while her daughters dazzle in their ravishing ensembles, exuding sheer charm.

With a heartfelt caption, "We got each other's back #girlsforever #girltribe #momsanddaughters," the Andaz Apna Apna actress celebrates the unbreakable bond they share.

Take a look:

The post sparked an outpouring of comments from fans and followers. One user expressed, "Such a beautiful clip, God bless the dotties," while another exclaimed, "Aawww so stunning all of U." Another admirer chimed in, "Best mom with her best Girls," while yet another commented, "Heartwarming to see... God bless you all." One more admirer added, "Absolutely beautiful Mom and Daughters."

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena made her latest appearance in the highly anticipated web series Karmma Calling, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, Republic Day. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series features Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles, with Raveena delivering a stellar performance as Indrani Kothari.

Additionally, she set to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a significant hiatus. With an impressive ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more, the movie is highly anticipated by fans.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha wears her 90s clothes; lectures before a movie release