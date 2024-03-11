Raveena Tandon’s Patna Shukla trailer gets a grand ‘swagat’ from Salman Khan; their social media banter will make you nostalgic

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon playfully reminisced about the good old times, stirring up nostalgic feelings among their fans. They brought back memories by sharing the lyrics of their famous song Tumse Jo Dekhte He Pyaar Hua from Patthar Ke Phool on Twitter while introducing Raveena's new project, Patna Shuklla. The duo continued their enjoyable banter on Twitter, updating fans about the upcoming movie and eventually dropping the much-anticipated trailer.

Salman Took to Twitter and revealed Raveena in the lead as Patna Shuklla, a spirited lawyer but with a twist. The trailer captures Raveena's character challenging the odds, passionately advocating for her client who insists on a reevaluation of her failed exam paper. The storyline unfolds with a mix of determination and humor, as the client steadfastly believes she hasn't failed.

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon's fun banter

Earlier Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Kabhi Linking road, kabhi Cadell road Kabhi Peddar road, Kabhi Arthur road Dhundha tumhein har jageh, Raveena Up to something new humein bataye bina? @Raveena Tandon." To which Raveena Tandon responed, "Na Turner road, na Carter road Milungi ab seedhe in Patna Ban gayi hoon Tanvi Shuklla Mera swagat zaroor karna! @Beingsalmankhan."

Now, Salman took to Twitter and shared the trailer of Patna Shuklla with a funny caption, "Roll-number scam hai case jinka agla Swagat karo Raveena ka in and as Patna Shuklla".

About Patna Shuklla

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, Patna Shuklla stars a stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, late Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film kicks off with enthusiasm at its designated location, revolving around the city of Patna. Arbaaz Khan expressed his excitement, noting the enjoyable shooting experience and describing the movie as a perfect beginning. The narrative unfolds as a compelling and intriguing tale, portraying the uncommon fight of an ordinary woman, embodying resilience and determination.

The trailer also shows late actor Satish Kaushik, challenging Raveena Tandon's character's professional choices, suggesting she belongs in the kitchen instead of a courtroom. The trailer progresses, shedding light on the challenges faced by a female lawyer in a male-dominated legal profession. Raveena's character, battles societal norms, showcasing the complexities of her journey against all odds. The trailer also hints at personal struggles, with Manav Vij's character dismissing Tanvi's ambitions despite her remarkable skills.

Salman Khan on the work front

Salman Khan recently starred in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Up next, he's set to appear in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Fans can also anticipate the thrill of Tiger Vs Pathaan, an exciting YRF project featuring Salman alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, there's buzz about Salman's involvement in Sohail Khan's long-anticipated project, Sher Khan, initially announced in 2012.

Raveena Tandon on the work front

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the web series Karmma Calling, stepping into the role of Indrani Kothari. The show created quite a buzz online, directed by Ruchi Narain and featured a talented cast including Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, and Vikramjeet Virk. The series released on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. On another note, Raveena is gearing up for some action-packed comedy in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani.

