Rekha did not leave Utsav sets despite massive income tax raid at her house, recalls Shekhar Suman: ‘I’ll forever be indebted…’

The 1984 film Utsav starring Rekha and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles was an erotic drama. The film had many intimate scenes between the two. Apart from them, it also starred, Shashi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and others.

Now as the veteran actor Shekhar is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he opened up about his co-star Rekha in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Suman lauded her professionalism and revealed an incident.

Shekhar Suman lauded Rekha for her professionalism

Recalling the shooting days of Utsav with Rekha, Shekhar Suman revealed that she did not complain about the many intimate scenes that they shared, even once. The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar star added that he had never met a more professional actor than her. Revealing about an incident Suman said that there was a massive income Tax raid on the first day of the shoot.

“Any other actor would have packed their bags and gone away. She said, ‘Let them do their job, I’ll stay back and do mine’. I was afraid that my world had come crashing down, that she would leave and the film would get cancelled, my dreams would be shattered.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Shekhar Suman also revealed that the actress threw no tantrums on set and never forbade him from touching her in certain places in those scenes, unlike other actresses. “She was an absolute professional. I’ll forever be indebted to her,” he said.

Advertisement

About Heeramandi

Shekhar Suman will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It is an upcoming historical drama series and through this project, the makers have tried to highlight the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj back in the 1940s. The show boosts an ensemble cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's male cast revealed; From Fardeen Khan's Wali Mohammed to Shekhar Suman's Zulfiqar Ahmed, all look regally dashing