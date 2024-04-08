Heeramandi: Did you know Adhyayan Suman was initially rejected? Here’s how SLB brought him onboard

Adhyayan Suman is all set to play the character of Zorawar Ali Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Heeramandi. But did you know the actor was initially rejected for the role?

By Aditya Sagar
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  01:09 PM IST |  410
Did you know Adhyayan Suman was initially rejected by SLB  for Heeramandi? (Instagram/Adhyayan Suman)
Did you know Adhyayan Suman was initially rejected by SLB  for Heeramandi? (Instagram/Adhyayan Suman)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to serve another magnum opus as he awaits the release of his digital debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It was just last week that the makers of this Netflix original introduced the opulent world of Nawabs to the audiences. One of which was Adhyayan Suman who was initially rejected for this series. Read on to know why!

The recently released character posters featured Adhyayan Suman as Zorawar Ali Khan alongside his father Shekhar Suman playing Zulfiqar Ahmed, actor Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan making his comeback after 14 years to play Wali Mohammed in this period drama.

Adhyayan Suman on sharing screen with his father in Heeramandi

Adhyayan’s character is that of an arrogant nawab of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Suman revealed playing not just one but two characters in Heeramandi. He shared, “I also play Zulfiqar, the younger version of my father’s character. And this is something I couldn’t have imagined in my life.”


Talking about his experience of sharing the screen with his father Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan revealed, “It has always been my dream to work with my father. And I do share one scene with him in the show. It’s a very interesting scene. I can’t reveal anything beyond this. But yes, it was very exciting to act with my father.”

How did Adhyayan Suman audition for Heeramandi?

Adhyayan in the same interview revealed that he got a call from the casting director Shruti Mahajan at the time when he was in the Himalayas to celebrate his parents’ marriage anniversary. Adhyayan confessed that he had to beg, borrow, and steal a network from random people in the hills so that he could record something and send it because Bhansali had to check the tape the same day.

Unfortunately, he was rejected for the role. Recalling that time, Suman shared, “To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker’s film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show and it’s every actor’s dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn’t work out for me.”

How did Bhansali bring back Adhyayan onboard?

“My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen," Adhyayan shared, adding, “The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shooting with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in.”

ALSO READ: Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein OUT: Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in her villain era is deadly and fierce

Credits: News18 Showsha
