Remember Banku from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla’s Bhoothnath? Fans are amazed by his transformation

Bhoothnath is one of the most loved and popular films which was released in 2008. The supernatural comedy film starred Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a ghost. Well, mention of the film would remain incomplete if we don’t talk about the little kiddo, Banku who won the hearts of the audience with his innocent screen presence. From his fun antics and demands from Bhoothnath to emotional scenes, the little kiddo surely managed to keep the audience connected to him. The film also had Juhi Chawla playing the role of Banku's mother.

Here's what Banku aka Aman Siddiqui looks like now

Even years after its release, the film never ceases to entertain. All thanks to the fun camaraderie between Bhoothnath and Banku, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Aman Siddiqui respectively. But surprisingly, the little kiddo remained away from acting after his stint in the 2008 release. Years later, Aman Siddiqui is also all grown up and unrecognizable. So, let’s take a look at what has he been up to all these years.

It is worth mentioning that Aman Siddiqui’s last post has left fans all surprised to see their grown-up ‘Banku’. According to the post shared on his Instagram, the Bhoothnath actor is clicked in a candid moment, enjoying a hysterical laugh. Though he went with no words in the caption of his post, he dropped a camera emoji.

Take a look:

Fans are surprised to see their 'Banku's transformation

Amazed fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post encapsulating pictures of the grown-up child actor. A fan wrote, “omg our cute banku,” while another commented, “areeeey banku bhaiyyyaaaa,” and a third fan commented, “Hy banku next movi kab ayegi.” Another fan chimed in, “Miss the cheeks.”

Take a look at the comments dropped by the fans in Aman Siddiqui’s comments section.

From working with Big B to Virender Sehwag; Aman Siddiqui's career graph

Just to help you recollect your memories, let us remind you Aman was a popular child actor who had worked in Bhoothnath and leading brand commercials with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Notably, in an earlier interview with Lehren Retro, he shared that the legendary actor was very good with him, and they used to play cricket together. Aman also added that Big B helped him with his scenes. He also recalled that once he got out of the frame, Sr Bachchan told him not to move out before the director called the cut.

It won’t be wrong to say that Aman’s social media encapsulates his golden memories of working with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Remo D’Souza.

Aman Siddiqui's social media presence

Speaking of Aman’s social media presence, the young lad seems to have overgrown his addiction to social media. Despite being active on social media, he shared his last post in November 2023. He effortlessly enjoys a follower base of over 6700 followers. His Instagram bio reads, “Still no pressure.” In addition to this, he also has another account where he gratifies his love for doodling.

Aman Siddiqui's love for music

Not just acting, Aman also has a keen interest in music and his several social media posts testify to his singing skills as and musician and as a stage performer. In one of the videos, he is also seen performing at his college function in St. Xaviers College, Mumbai.

Being an ardent admirer of American rapper Young Thug, he has also expressed his love for him in one of the posts. He wrote, “I'm daydreaming and I’m steady just strappin' our child in the rearview " - Jeffery Lamar Williams from the track - " You Said " featuring Quavious Keyate Marshall from the Album : "Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls". I believe this is one track i won't stop appreciating all my life, regardless of what impact my age, experiences, company will have on my ability to process music.”

“It's time people stop considering this genre as 3rd class junk due to the misconception about its crass lyrics and heavy beats or at least give it a listen before critiquing it. 3 years of listening to this 6 minute masterpiece, worth every single listen. It's art, atleast for me!!,” he further added.

